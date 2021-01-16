Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Shares Up 5%

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) shares shot up 5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.07 and last traded at $33.81. 1,533,873 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 1,023,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.19.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBGI. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Sinclair Broadcast Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $11.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.17) by $14.43. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Benson E. Legg sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $125,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,158. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Barry Faber sold 17,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $464,834.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBGI. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,087,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,379,000 after purchasing an additional 69,319 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 26.2% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,398,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,884,000 after purchasing an additional 290,305 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,205,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,174,000 after buying an additional 210,530 shares in the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 630,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,134,000 after buying an additional 51,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 477,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,818,000 after buying an additional 177,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Local News and Marketing Services; and Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations.

