SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Sets New 12-Month High at $135.83

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $135.83 and last traded at $135.05, with a volume of 508 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $129.00.

SITM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of SiTime in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SiTime from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -216.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.20.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $32.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 million. Analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 1,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.32, for a total transaction of $104,233.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,303,351.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,824,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,810 shares of company stock worth $8,466,621 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime during the third quarter valued at $423,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in SiTime by 1,056.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in SiTime by 76.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SiTime in the second quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SiTime in the second quarter worth about $872,000. 54.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SiTime Corporation, a semiconductor company, provides silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. Its products include resonators and clock integrated circuits, programmable OCXOs, precision MHz super-TCXOs, MHz oscillators, 32.768 kHz oscillators, ÂµPower oscillators 1 Hz to 26 MHz, ruggedized oscillators, and embedded resonators.

