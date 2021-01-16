Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Given New $44.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

SKX has been the topic of a number of other reports. 140166 downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a positive rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. OTR Global upgraded Skechers U.S.A. to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.40.

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 973,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,821. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $44.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.25.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, President Michael Greenberg sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $7,426,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 461,580 shares in the company, valued at $17,138,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $8,512,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,215,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 182.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 93.7% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 1,650.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the second quarter worth $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

