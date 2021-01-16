Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.TO) (TSE:SKE) Given New C$5.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.TO) (TSE:SKE) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$4.35 to C$5.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Clarus Securities reaffirmed a speculative buy rating on shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.TO) in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of TSE:SKE opened at C$3.20 on Friday. Skeena Resources Limited has a 1-year low of C$0.50 and a 1-year high of C$3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.69, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$3.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$693.23 million and a P/E ratio of -12.21.

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.TO) (TSE:SKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.07). On average, analysts expect that Skeena Resources Limited will post -0.0507022 EPS for the current year.

About Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.TO)

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. It also focuses on developing precious metal properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties consisting of 93 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 43,410 hectares; and Blackdome gold mine property.

