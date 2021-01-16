Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.33) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Skillz in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 12th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter forecasts that the company will earn ($0.33) per share for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Skillz’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Skillz in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Skillz in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Skillz in a research report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Skillz in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Skillz stock opened at $24.74 on Friday. Skillz has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $27.49.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc develops and operates an e-sports platform that connects and hosts mobile games and mobile e-sports tournaments through competitions in the United States and internationally. It offers Skillz that helps developers build franchises by enabling social competition in their games and distribute prizes.

