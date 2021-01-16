Smith Barney Citigroup Increases Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target to $225.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its target price lifted by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $200.00 to $225.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Smith Barney Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ODFL. Wolfe Research upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.60.

Shares of ODFL opened at $207.39 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $105.80 and a 12 month high of $213.66. The company has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

