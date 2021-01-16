Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Director Sells $63,780.00 in Stock

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $63,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,734.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ SWBI opened at $21.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.22 and a beta of 0.92. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $23.57.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.99 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 23.00%. The business’s revenue was up 118.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWBI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the third quarter worth $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the third quarter worth $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 53.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SWBI shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Aegis started coverage on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

