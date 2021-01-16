Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Shares Up 0.3%

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) rose 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.45 and last traded at $11.45. Approximately 464 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.42.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.10 and its 200 day moving average is $10.55.

About Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRY)

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the implementation and integrated management of natural gas infrastructure in Europe. It operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage segments. The company provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with 32,727 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

