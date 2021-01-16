Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in Snap in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Snap from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Snap from $29.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Snap from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Snap from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Snap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.29.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 64,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $2,534,142.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,381,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,176,496.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $56,640,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 81,273,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,068,894,156.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,196,743 shares of company stock valued at $83,135,514 over the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $50.31 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $57.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $74.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.08 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.89.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. Snap had a negative return on equity of 49.08% and a negative net margin of 57.18%. The business had revenue of $678.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

