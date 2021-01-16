Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Upgraded to “Buy” by Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $57.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $39.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wedbush boosted their target price on Snap from $25.00 to $34.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Snap from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Snap from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Snap from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.29.

Shares of SNAP opened at $50.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.08 and a beta of 1.52. Snap has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $57.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $678.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.36 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 57.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.08%. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $1,412,320.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,410,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,167,561.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 7,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $218,504.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,003,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,688,324.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,196,743 shares of company stock valued at $83,135,514.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 239.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,131,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,970,000 after purchasing an additional 8,557,956 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Snap by 29.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 93,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 21,303 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the second quarter valued at about $379,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Snap by 1,237.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 307,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,230,000 after acquiring an additional 284,962 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Snap by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

