Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $479.99 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) will post sales of $479.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $505.97 million and the lowest is $454.00 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile posted sales of $472.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will report full year sales of $1.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $452.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.70 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 10.50%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SQM shares. HSBC raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the second quarter worth $67,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter worth $201,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter worth $203,000. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 11.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SQM opened at $56.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.26, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.00. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $60.50.

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

