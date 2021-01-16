Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Upgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SDXAY. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Sodexo in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sodexo in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sodexo in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Sodexo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Sodexo in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Sodexo stock opened at $18.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Sodexo has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $22.32.

Sodexo

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

