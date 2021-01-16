Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SLOIY has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Soitec in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Soitec in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLOIY opened at $100.00 on Tuesday. Soitec has a 52 week low of $73.25 and a 52 week high of $108.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.62.

Soitec Company Profile

Soitec SA designs and produces semiconductor materials in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers silicon-on-insulator (SOI) wafers for processor and connectivity system on chips (SoCs), including partially-depleted SOI, fully-depleted SOI, and FinFET products. The company also provides RFeSI-SOI for enhanced signal integrity substrates for LTE and LTE-advanced front-end module ICs; iFEM-SOI substrates for Wi-Fi, Internet of Things, and other consumer applications; and HR-SOI products.

