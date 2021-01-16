Solar Enertech Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOEN) Short Interest Up 92.4% in December

Solar Enertech Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOEN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,900 shares, an increase of 92.4% from the December 15th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 538,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of SOEN opened at $0.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03. Solar Enertech has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.15.

Solar Enertech Company Profile

Solar EnerTech Corp. operates as a photovoltaic (PV) solar energy cell manufacturing company. Its principal products include monocrystalline silicon and polycrystalline silicon solar cells and modules. The company's solar cells convert sunlight to electricity through the PV effect. It also designs and produces advanced PV modules for various applications, such as standard panels for solar power stations, roof panels, solar arrays, and modules incorporated directly into exterior walls.

