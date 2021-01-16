Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) PT Raised to $4.00

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $3.25 to $4.00 in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SWN. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.21.

NYSE SWN traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.96. The company had a trading volume of 21,907,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,093,313. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.19 and its 200-day moving average is $2.83. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $3.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.50.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 95.17% and a positive return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Southwestern Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fruth Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,112 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 31,533 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 10,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,964 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 11,081 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

