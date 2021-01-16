Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 1,529 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRU. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 71.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,580,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,235,000 after purchasing an additional 659,696 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 120.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 59,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after buying an additional 32,418 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 357,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,196,000 after buying an additional 85,141 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,883,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $83.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.62 and a 52-week high of $97.24.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.52. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.64%.

Several analysts recently commented on PRU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.54.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.