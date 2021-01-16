Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 221 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,254 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. S&CO Inc. bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $476,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,000. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $461.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $378.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.86. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $127.39 and a 52 week high of $474.40.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $8.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $3.02. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Financial Group Svb sold 597,960 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $15,259,939.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 244 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.17, for a total transaction of $75,681.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,067 shares in the company, valued at $2,502,141.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 607,351 shares of company stock worth $18,249,778 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SIVB. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Stephens began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $350.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Truist increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $305.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.75.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

