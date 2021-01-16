Sowell Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,380 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Bank bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $458,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,599,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,911 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 44,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Accenture by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in Accenture by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 94,978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,464,000 after acquiring an additional 22,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.75, for a total value of $249,614.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,413,162. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Plc Accenture sold 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $127,264,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,720,691 shares of company stock valued at $155,854,474 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture stock opened at $253.65 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $271.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.89.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Wedbush upped their target price on Accenture from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Accenture in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Accenture from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.07.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

See Also: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.