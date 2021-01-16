Sowell Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 1,063.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,076 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPXI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 493.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 433,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,638,000 after buying an additional 360,447 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 87.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 697,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,662,000 after buying an additional 325,913 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 1,039.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,060,000 after buying an additional 161,455 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 940.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 174,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,910,000 after buying an additional 157,601 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth $8,030,000.

NASDAQ:FPXI opened at $69.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.57. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $30.13 and a 12-month high of $71.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%.

