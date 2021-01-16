Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 21,273 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 150.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,273 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FCA Corp TX lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 34,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 25,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $32.16 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $18.32 and a 1-year high of $32.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.09.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

