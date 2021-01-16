Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 68 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,722 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,192 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,441,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the software company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 37,997 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,089,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,386,000. Finally, Horan Capital Management grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Capital Management now owns 106,417 shares of the software company’s stock worth $24,583,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Griffin Securities lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $259.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.09.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $308.51 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.38 and a 52-week high of $321.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $952.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

