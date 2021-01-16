SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) Shares Bought by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) by 172.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,005 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DeGreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. DeGreen Capital Management LLC now owns 400,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,881,000 after buying an additional 136,633 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 34.0% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 429,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,138,000 after buying an additional 108,968 shares during the last quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 53.6% during the third quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 266,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after buying an additional 93,130 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the third quarter worth $1,717,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the third quarter worth $4,268,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLRN opened at $30.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.60 and its 200-day moving average is $30.57. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 52-week low of $25.93 and a 52-week high of $30.84.

