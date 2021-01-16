SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF (BATS:STOT) Shares Bought by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF (BATS:STOT) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 962 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period.

STOT stock opened at $49.97 on Friday. SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF has a one year low of $47.96 and a one year high of $50.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.90 and a 200-day moving average of $49.81.

