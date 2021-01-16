SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Sets New 52-Week High at $35.21

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.21 and last traded at $35.21, with a volume of 21657 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.86.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.64.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 8,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 103,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 15,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

