SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) Shares Purchased by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 186.5% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 12,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 51.4% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 6,304 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 94.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $61,000.

Shares of SPYD stock opened at $34.78 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $20.79 and a 1-year high of $39.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.85.

