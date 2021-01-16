Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Short Interest Up 77.4% in December

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 77.4% from the December 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SPE stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.24. The company had a trading volume of 33,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,289. Special Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.81 and a 200 day moving average of $12.62.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%.

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

