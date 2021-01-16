Spectiv (SIG) Price Down 6.9% This Week

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded 40.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 16th. One Spectiv token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Spectiv has a total market capitalization of $25,086.72 and approximately $8.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Spectiv has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Spectiv alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00057798 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.29 or 0.00506705 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005808 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00044602 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,518.44 or 0.04175048 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00013867 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002750 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 39.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00016136 BTC.

Spectiv Token Profile

Spectiv (SIG) is a token. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,972,801 tokens. Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Spectiv’s official website is www.spectiv.io. The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Spectiv

Spectiv can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectiv should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectiv using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spectiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectiv and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.