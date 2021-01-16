Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $85.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Spectrum Brands have outperformed the industry in the past six months, driven by better-than-expected fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 results. Despite demand and supply-related disruptions stemming from the COVID-19, results gained from solid demand for its products, which drove growth in all business categories. Management noted that fiscal 2021 started on a solid note on the back of continued demand. Growth in all four segments contributed to quarterly growth. Additionally, favorable pricing and productivity related to the Global Productivity Improvement Program aided gross margin. However, the company witnessed rising SG&A expenses in the fiscal fourth quarter mainly due to increased marketing investments. Also, stiff competition and tough economic environment due to pandemic remain concerns.”

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spectrum Brands has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.33.

Spectrum Brands stock opened at $80.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.63. Spectrum Brands has a 52 week low of $19.59 and a 52 week high of $84.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.93.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Spectrum Brands had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 11.34%. Spectrum Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands during the third quarter worth $41,441,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 14,671.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 546,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 543,125 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the third quarter worth $14,728,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the third quarter worth $12,556,000. Finally, Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the third quarter worth $12,426,000. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

