Speedy Hire Plc (SDY.L) (LON:SDY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $57.44

Speedy Hire Plc (SDY.L) (LON:SDY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $57.44 and traded as high as $69.80. Speedy Hire Plc (SDY.L) shares last traded at $68.80, with a volume of 221,781 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £356.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 69.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 57.49.

About Speedy Hire Plc (SDY.L) (LON:SDY)

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, survey, lifting, rail, safety equipment and ATEX, plant, site and traffic management, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

