Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spero Therapeutics Inc. is a multi-asset, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant bacterial infections. Spero Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

Get Spero Therapeutics alerts:

SPRO has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, October 25th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of Spero Therapeutics stock opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. Spero Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $23.64. The stock has a market cap of $447.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.17 and its 200 day moving average is $13.95.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.05. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 715.20% and a negative return on equity of 103.39%. The company had revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spero Therapeutics will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Cristina Larkin sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $228,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $256,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ankit Mahadevia sold 2,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $30,494.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 401,590 shares of company stock worth $5,757,394 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPRO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $394,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 8.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 24,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease.

Featured Story: Operating Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spero Therapeutics (SPRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.