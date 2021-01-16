Spirent Communications’ (SPMYY) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Wednesday. Investec upgraded shares of Spirent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Get Spirent Communications alerts:

OTCMKTS:SPMYY opened at $14.21 on Thursday. Spirent Communications has a fifty-two week low of $7.23 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.26.

Spirent Communications Company Profile

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Spirent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.