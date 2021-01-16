Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Spirit Airlines in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 13th. Seaport Global Securities analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.55.

SAVE has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. 140166 upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Spirit Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.27.

Shares of SAVE stock opened at $25.73 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.23. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 142.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Spirit Airlines has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $47.50.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $0.31. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $401.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.69 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAVE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 2.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 59,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 201,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the period. 54.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director H. Mcintyre Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $131,050.00. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

