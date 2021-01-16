Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AR Network reports. They currently have a $310.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $270.00. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential downside of 3.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Spotify Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra upgraded Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.19.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT traded down $22.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $319.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,351,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,939. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $109.18 and a 12-month high of $370.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $324.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.98. The company has a market cap of $57.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.89 and a beta of 1.62.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 15.49% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 7.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 447,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,551,000 after purchasing an additional 32,612 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 25.0% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 31.4% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

