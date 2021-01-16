Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (NYSEARCA:SPPP) Position Raised by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (NYSEARCA:SPPP) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,267 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust in the third quarter worth $419,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust during the second quarter worth about $168,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust during the third quarter worth about $168,000. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust by 12.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 7,231 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPPP opened at $17.34 on Friday. Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $19.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.15.

