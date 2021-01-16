Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) (ETR:STM) Given a €71.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) (ETR:STM) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €60.00 ($70.59).

Get Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) alerts:

Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) stock opened at €60.10 ($70.71) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.16, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €59.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €51.32. Stabilus S.A. has a 52-week low of €28.62 ($33.67) and a 52-week high of €63.50 ($74.71). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.02.

Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) Company Profile

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.