Standard Tokenization Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $18.09 Million (STPT)

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a market capitalization of $18.09 million and approximately $13.34 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Standard Tokenization Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0197 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded up 5.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00058346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $188.12 or 0.00514396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005831 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00045482 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,550.10 or 0.04238531 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00013754 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 39.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00016250 BTC.

About Standard Tokenization Protocol

Standard Tokenization Protocol is a token. It launched on June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 916,326,558 tokens. The official message board for Standard Tokenization Protocol is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol. The official website for Standard Tokenization Protocol is stp.network. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks.

Buying and Selling Standard Tokenization Protocol

Standard Tokenization Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Tokenization Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Tokenization Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Standard Tokenization Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

