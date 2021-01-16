Stanley Electric (OTCMKTS:STAEF) Trading 0.9% Higher

Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STAEF) shares traded up 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.17 and last traded at $33.17. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.88.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.12.

Stanley Electric Company Profile (OTCMKTS:STAEF)

Stanley Electric Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells lighting equipment, accessories, and electronic components. It operates through Automotive Equipment Business, Electronic Components Business, and Applied Electronic Products Business segments. The Automotive Equipment Business segment offers LED, HID, and halogen headlamps; rear combination, turn signal, and fog lamps; and automotive LED and halogen bulbs, etc.

