Starbase (STAR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $293,809.84

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded up 17.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. During the last week, Starbase has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. Starbase has a market cap of $293,809.84 and $4,716.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Starbase token can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00058949 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.42 or 0.00520131 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005975 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00044265 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,583.30 or 0.04214125 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00012942 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00016364 BTC.

Starbase Token Profile

Starbase (CRYPTO:STAR) is a token. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Starbase is starbase.co. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Starbase Token Trading

Starbase can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

