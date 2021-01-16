StarDEX (XSTAR) Price Down 11.1% This Week

StarDEX (CURRENCY:XSTAR) traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. StarDEX has a total market capitalization of $245,116.24 and $4,580.00 worth of StarDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StarDEX token can currently be purchased for $0.0422 or 0.00000115 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, StarDEX has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00058136 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $190.35 or 0.00518954 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005804 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00045128 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,552.49 or 0.04232517 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00013828 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 41.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00016366 BTC.

About StarDEX

XSTAR is a token. It launched on August 26th, 2020. StarDEX’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,813,904 tokens. StarDEX’s official Twitter account is @StarCurve. The official website for StarDEX is stardex.io.

Buying and Selling StarDEX

StarDEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StarDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StarDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

