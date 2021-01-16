State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,809 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,568 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 27.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 10.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 90.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 9.8% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 41,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on ARW. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.44.

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $103.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.87 and a 200-day moving average of $82.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.25 and a 1 year high of $106.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.55.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.42. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $740,715.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,322,010.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Hill sold 11,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $972,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,074 shares of company stock worth $2,300,433 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Read More: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.