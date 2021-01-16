State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stock Holdings in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,320 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in BioTelemetry were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BEAT. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioTelemetry during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,325,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in BioTelemetry by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 563,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,689,000 after acquiring an additional 177,654 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 433,246 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,747,000 after acquiring an additional 68,300 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 225,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,256,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 29.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 193,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,825,000 after purchasing an additional 44,584 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BEAT opened at $72.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. BioTelemetry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.35 and a 12-month high of $73.10.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $114.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.12 million. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 4.03%. BioTelemetry’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BioTelemetry, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BEAT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Benchmark raised their price target on BioTelemetry from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Truist cut BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Colliers Securities cut BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.86.

BioTelemetry Company Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core laboratory services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Research.

