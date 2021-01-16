State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,595 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 14,519 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $76.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 1.18. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.77 and a fifty-two week high of $77.89.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.87%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Quanta Services from $55.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. B. Riley lowered Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on Quanta Services from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Quanta Services from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.33.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

