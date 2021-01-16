State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 10,932 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,932 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 17.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 892,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,626,000 after buying an additional 130,662 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 246.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,918,000. 95.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $22.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.43 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.06 and a 200 day moving average of $22.76. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $29.69.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $61.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total value of $107,950.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,066.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 6,250 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $137,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,826.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,250 shares of company stock worth $572,938. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DEA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Easterly Government Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

