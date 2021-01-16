State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,286 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 39.5% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the third quarter worth $59,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 14.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 12.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the third quarter worth $227,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HMN shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Horace Mann Educators from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

HMN stock opened at $42.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.24. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 52 week low of $30.48 and a 52 week high of $46.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $337.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.80 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 9.18%. On average, analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

In related news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $140,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $133,660.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes heart, cancer, accident, and limited supplemental disability coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

