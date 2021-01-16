State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 14,801 Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,801 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 333.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 9.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 23.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period.

In related news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 7,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $183,008.09. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 6,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $137,530.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,334.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ELY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

Shares of NYSE ELY opened at $27.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Callaway Golf has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $27.82.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60. The business had revenue of $476.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.30 million. Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

