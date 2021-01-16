State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 7,826 Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,826 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,492,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $332,925,000 after buying an additional 91,039 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,576,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,042,000 after acquiring an additional 7,022 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,346,000 after acquiring an additional 113,516 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 394,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,544,000 after acquiring an additional 20,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 327.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 167,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,455,000 after acquiring an additional 128,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

SHEN stock opened at $43.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 0.42. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $38.35 and a 1-year high of $59.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.69.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $55.17 million for the quarter. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 14.53%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BWS Financial upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless and broadband communication products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Broadband, and Tower. The Wireless segment provides wireless mobility communications network products.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.