Stealth (XST) Market Cap Tops $2.76 Million

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. One Stealth token can now be purchased for $0.0721 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stealth has a market cap of $2.76 million and approximately $11,662.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Stealth has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Stealth Profile

Stealth (XST) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 38,271,006 tokens. The official website for Stealth is stealth.org. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Stealth Token Trading

Stealth can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

