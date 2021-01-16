Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) will announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.84. Steel Dynamics reported earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.73. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $4.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Steel Dynamics.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 12.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after purchasing an additional 28,050 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 314,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,204,000 after buying an additional 13,211 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 55,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 130,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 58,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $39.20 on Wednesday. Steel Dynamics has a 12-month low of $14.98 and a 12-month high of $42.10. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Steel Dynamics (STLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.