Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Receives $31.38 Average Target Price from Analysts

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.38.

Several research analysts have commented on STLD shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STLD. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 3,586.2% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STLD stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,376,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.25. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $14.98 and a 1-year high of $42.10.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

