STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services from $0.50 to $1.15 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

STEP Energy Services stock opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. STEP Energy Services has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average is $0.40.

About STEP Energy Services

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. The company applies fit-for-purpose coiled tubing, pumping, and hydraulic fracturing technology to enhance reservoir performance in well completions and intervention projects.

